Prosecutors seek two-year prison term for former Nissan executive Kelly By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese prosecutors asked a Tokyo court on Wednesday to send former Nissan (OTC:) Motor executive Greg Kelly to prison for two years for his alleged part in helping Carlos Ghosn, the carmaker’s ousted CEO, hide earnings.
Prosecutors, who are also seeking a 200 million yen fine for the Japanese carmaker, called for the jail sentence for Kelly during their closing arguments in a trial that began a year ago.
($1 = 0.0090 yen)
