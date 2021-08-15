Prosecutors File A Motion To Revoke Or Increase Tory Lanez’s Bail For Violating Megan Thee Stallion’s Protective Order

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, it looks like Tory Lanez might be catching some heat following his Rolling Loud performance alongside DaBaby. According to TMZ, a source has revealed that prosecutors recently filed a motion to hold the rapper in contempt for violating a court order to stay clear of Megan Thee Stallion.

Prosecutors are claiming Tory was within 100 yards of Megan at the festival, which violates the protective order. Additionally, a source told TMZ that prosecutors think both Tory and DaBaby attempted to rush the stage during Megan’s performance.

As you may already know, social media users heavily criticized DaBaby for bringing out Tory during his set. Given that it took place directly after Megan’s, fans felt like he was shading the female rapper. DaBaby also faced a massive fallout from controversial and misinformed comments he made about the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS.

In response to Tory’s presence at Rolling Loud, prosecutors are seeking to revoke or increase his bail. If the bail is revoked, Tory could be facing jail time until the trial for the ongoing criminal case. A hearing for the contempt motion is set for this upcoming Thursday.

As previously reported, Tory is facing felony assault charges for allegedly shooting Megan in her foot on July 12, 2021. Tory, Megan and her then-best friend Kelsey Nicole allegedly took place after the left a pool party in Hollywood Hills. Last November, the Canadian rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In January, Tory’s attorney filed a motion to modify the protective order and allow him to speak publicly about the case. In particular, Tory was seeking to speak on gun residue from the crime scene that allegedly implicates others in the case. However, that motion to lift the gag order was denied by the judge in February.

