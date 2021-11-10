As previously reported, Los Angeles has now put arguably one of the strictest COVID mandates into effect. On Monday, residents and visitors alike now have to provide proof of vaccination upon entering indoor establishments—bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

People are allowed to be exempt for medical or religious reasons. They can provide a “negative coronavirus test taken during the 72 hours before entering an indoor space.”

Those who are unvaccinated and they don’t qualify for an exemption can attend outdoor areas or venues. They are allowed to go inside of establishments to “use the restroom, place an order or pick up an item if they’re masked.”

Businesses won’t receive fines right away. They have until Nov 29th to make the necessary adjustment.

In August, Mayor Cantrell of New Orleans enforced vaccination proof or negative tests to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, and music venues.

Mayor Cantrell also stressed that despite the rising COVID-19 numbers within the state, she is not imposing capacity limits on businesses or contemplating a shutdown that occurred last year. Instead, she’s relying on residents to be vaccinated to keep things open. “Unlike this time last year, we have a tool that we did not have,” she said.

Also, back in August, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement and said, “If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things. If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

Plans to enforce this policy will reportedly begin to go into effect within the next few weeks as corporations begin to present the vaccine requirements for their employees.

The post Proof Of Vaccination Now Required To Enter Bars, Restaurants, & Gyms In Los Angeles appeared first on The Shade Room.