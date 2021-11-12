‘Promises ring hollow’ – what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

Article content GLASGOW — COP26, a two-week U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is due to end on Friday. As delegates consider the latest draft https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/pressure-mounts-un-climate-negotiations-enter-final-day-2021-11-12 of the conference’s overall agreement, here are some quotes from participants and observers: EU CLIMATE POLICY CHIEF FRANS TIMMERMANS

Article content “The COP must also send a clear signal about our commitment to halt fossil fuel subsidies and finally turn the page on coal.” “We need to make sure major emitters reduce their emissions so we keep 1.5 alive. That needs to be at the heart of our conclusions today.” U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES “Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies, as measured by the IMF. Or when countries are still building coal plants. Or when carbon is still without a price – distorting markets and investors decisions.” DIPTI BHATNAGAR, CLIMATE JUSTICE AND ENERGY CO-COORDINATOR FOR FRIENDS OF THE EARTH INTERNATIONAL “Rich countries are forcing an agreement full of escape hatches: carbon markets, nature-based solutions and ‘net zero by the middle of the century’ are all ways for them to get out of making the real emissions cuts we need to prevent climate catastrophe.”

Article content BRITAIN’S COP26 PRESIDENT, ALOK SHARMA “We have come a long way over the past two weeks and now we need that final injection of that ‘can-do’ spirit which is present at this COP so we get this shared endeavor over the line.” U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY “It’s going to finish sometime in the wee hours, maybe even into tomorrow. I’d say certainly by tomorrow evening, but it may finish sooner. It depends a lot on how quickly countries decide to really come together.” ED MILIBAND, BRITAIN’S OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY “It’s clear that the aim of this summit to ‘keep 1.5 alive’ is in mortal peril.” “It is absolutely vital that there is no backsliding, no fudges, and no bending over backwards for the big emitters over the next crucial hours. It is also imperative that the developed world finally delivers the long-promised finance and support for developing countries.”

Article content AYMAN SHASLY, SAUDI ARABIA DELEGATE AND CHAIR OF ARAB GROUP “The cover decision that you have put to us is something that is workable.” “However we are in touch with you and your team to ensure that nothing in that text, nothing in that cover decision would skew the balance that we struck in the Paris agreement.” GRENADA CLIMATE MINISTER SIMON STIELL On whether COP26 will keep the goal alive of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius: “If the text that is currently on the table withstands the battering that it may get – yes. We are holding on by our fingernails.” MARSHALL ISLANDS CLIMATE ENVOY TINA STEGE Vulnerable nations have led calls for compensation for the loss and damage inflicted on them by climate change.

Article content “Loss and damage is too central for us to settle for workshops. We must strengthen action on loss and damage.” BOB WARD, LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS “The call for countries to phase out unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies is very important and historic. Unabated coal power releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and all subsidies for fossil fuels are inefficient.” VANESSA PEREZ-CIRERA, WWF GLOBAL DEPUTY LEAD “The revised draft has gone backwards in key areas. In the face of the climate emergency, we had considered the previous text the absolute floor and expected it to be stronger and more concrete in the crucial areas.” NOTE ON A WINDSCREEN OF A MERCEDES SUV PARKED IN GLASGOW “ATTENTION: Climate Violation. Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rise in the last decade. That’s why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tires.”

Article content “Action is required from you: Go small, Go public transport.” GREENPEACE “It could be better, it should be better, and we have one day left to make it a lot, lot better. Right now, the fingerprints of fossil fuel interests are still on the text and this is not the breakthrough deal that people hoped for in Glasgow.” HELEN MOUNTFORD, VICE PRESIDENT, WORLD RESOURCES INSTITUTE. “This is a stronger and more balanced text than what we had two days ago.” “We need to see what stands, what holds and how it looks in the end, but at the moment it’s looking in a positive direction.” (Compiled by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Barbara Lewis, Kevin Liffey and Giles Elgood)

