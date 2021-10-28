Project Serum allocates $100M to liquidity mining By Cointelegraph

Project Serum, a decentralized derivatives exchange for the network, has launched a $100 million liquidity mining program as part of a broader effort to attract users to the ecosystem.
The initial allocation was approved by Serum’s decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, the project announced Thursday. The sum, paid out in Serum’s native SRM token, will be used as a reward mechanism for automated market makers that work directly with Serum’s on-chain order book.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.