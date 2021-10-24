Project managers in Canada can easily make six figures

Project managers are not only essential across industries, they often earn high salaries, too Photo by Amy Hirschi / Unsplash

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Project management in many industries is not only an essential career, but it can be a very lucrative one, too. As revealed by research on Talent.com Canada , “The average project manager salary in Canada is $83,887 per year or $43.02 per hour. Entry-level positions start at $63,374 per year, while most experienced workers make up to $124,514 per year.”

Article content Project management and positions that function as such act somewhat like the glue in the team in many workplaces, providing structure, managing deadlines, ensuring deliverables are on track and reporting success or failure while reflecting on why one or the other occurred. Project management is also a career that it’s possible to transfer into if you have skills in other areas – with a little prior learning. Of course, there are all sorts of project management concepts to learn and certifications to achieve to do the best you can in a position as one. Mastering topics like Agile and Scrum, interpersonal skills, value stream mapping, and Pareto analysis can help you to achieve more in a career as a project manager.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.