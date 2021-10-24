Project managers in Canada can easily make six figures

Project managers are not only essential across industries, they often earn high salaries, too
This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.
Project management in many industries is not only an essential career, but it can be a very lucrative one, too. As revealed by research on Talent.com Canada , “The average project manager salary in Canada is $83,887 per year or $43.02 per hour. Entry-level positions start at $63,374 per year, while most experienced workers make up to $124,514 per year.”
Project management and positions that function as such act somewhat like the glue in the team in many workplaces, providing structure, managing deadlines, ensuring deliverables are on track and reporting success or failure while reflecting on why one or the other occurred. Project management is also a career that it’s possible to transfer into if you have skills in other areas – with a little prior learning. Of course, there are all sorts of project management concepts to learn and certifications to achieve to do the best you can in a position as one. Mastering topics like Agile and Scrum, interpersonal skills, value stream mapping, and Pareto analysis can help you to achieve more in a career as a project manager.
Skilled project managers are in high demand across many sectors in Canada
PMP certifications can open up a lot of doors for promotions and increased salaries
Warren Buffett has learned that it pays to model the leadership behaviours of the best managers
A great place to learn these concepts is with the 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle , which covers all this and more. It’s available now for the reduced price of $49.99 and includes 12 comprehensive courses, split into 1,093 essential project management lessons spanning 41 hours of content you can complete any time and at your own pace. The courses are all taught by top tutors such as Angelo Tofalo, a strategist and agile transformation coach with a high instructor rating of 4.4/5 stars. Master project management and prep for certification exams with this essential el-earning bundle.
