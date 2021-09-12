Project Dawn initiative and upcoming mainnet upgrade back LUNA’s new ATH By Cointelegraph

In the last 24-hours, Terra (LUNA), a blockchain protocol focused on building a global payments system powered by the UST stablecoin, rallied to a new all-time high at $45.

LUNA/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since bottoming at a low of $5.61 on July 20, the price of LUNA has ripped 720% higher to a record high at $45 on Sept. 10.

Total value locked on Terra. Source: Defi Llama