Progenity Stock Is a Zero-or-Hero Holding for Biotech Bidders By StockNews

Matilda Colman
Progenity Stock Is a Zero-or-Hero Holding for Biotech Bidders

On the heels of a potent patent, short-squeeze target Progenity (PROG) offers excitement – and just maybe, outsized gains – for bold speculators.Sometimes the stock is surging, but other times it’s plunging. If biotech bets are your bag, then check out Progenity NASDAQ:PROG>, as PROG stock is unsafe, unstable and undeniably exciting.

Progenity fits just about any definition of a penny stock: low share price, low market cap and volatile as it gets. Catch it at the right time, and you could quickly double your capital.

Or, PROG stock could go to zero. And as we’ll see, the stock’s price history shows a long, persistent downtrend.

