Profound Medical to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4 – Conference Call to Follow

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) ("Profound" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Profound management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-800-773-2954 (Canada and the United States) 1-847-413-3731 (International) Conference ID: 50245581 The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section. About Profound Medical Corp. Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue. Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO ® , a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO ® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO ® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO ® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve ® , an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve ® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve ® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.