Profit Warnings by U.K. Companies Surge in Third Quarter: EY

By Foster Wong

(Bloomberg) —

U.K. listed companies have more than doubled their profit warnings for the third quarter, according to a report by the consultants EY-Parthenon.

Companies have issued 51 warnings for the quarter, up from 19 in the second quarter, the report said. The study found that 43% of the companies cited vulnerabilities to supply chains issues, rising energy costs, and labor shortages.

The consumer staples sector, which includes producers of food, drinks, and household products, issued six warnings — the most for the third quarter since 2014. All but one blamed increasing costs or supply chain issues, the report found.