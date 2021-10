Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.269 million barrels per day of oil in the third quarter, the company said in a Wednesday securities filing.

That represented a 1.9% increase in quarterly terms and a 4% decrease from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese)