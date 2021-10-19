Procter&Gamble Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Procter&Gamble Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Procter&Gamble reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Procter&Gamble announced earnings per share of $1.61 on revenue of $20.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $19.79B.

Procter&Gamble shares are up 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.32% from its 52 week high of $147.23 set on September 13. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 19.45% from the start of the year.

Procter&Gamble follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Procter&Gamble’s report follows an earnings beat by PepsiCo on October 5, who reported EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $20.19B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $19.39B.

Philip Morris had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $8.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $7.92B.

