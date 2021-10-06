Procore Earns a 2021 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Procore with a 2021 Tech Cares Award. This award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) worldwide.

Article content

“We’re excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “The past two years have tested the tech community. We’ve been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together.”

To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

Procore’s vision is to improve the lives of everyone in construction. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction industry demonstrated resilience and adaptability, and Procore found new ways to support and partner with the industry.

Procore.org, the company’s in-house social impact team, offers products and programs to the construction community that are focused on industry advancement and worker upskilling. Procore also continues evolving its diversity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives with the goal of creating a culture of belonging for employees, customers, and other construction industry stakeholders.

“Our work at Procore goes beyond building best-in-class solutions,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “For almost 20 years, we have been dedicated partners to the construction industry, helping navigate both the short and long-term challenges it faces. Receiving the 2021 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award is a testament to our employees’ commitment to the industry and the positive impact of their work.”

To learn more about how Procore is supporting the construction industry, visit procore.org.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.