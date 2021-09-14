Procore Appoints Sandra Benson as Global Head of Industry Transformation

Article content

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, has appointed construction technology expert Sandra Benson as its Head of Industry Transformation. In this new role, Benson will advise Procore’s product and sales engineering teams on customer and partner requirements.

“At Procore, we are not only committed to developing best-in-class technology for the construction industry, but also being a partner to it. Sandra’s broad, international construction technology industry experience, which includes being a customer advocate, will enable us to continually enhance how we provide for, and partner with our customers and the industry,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore Founder and CEO.

Benson has more than 25 years of experience in the building and construction technology industry, along with a deep knowledge of construction operations in various countries. She is an award-winning groundbreaker in business process improvement, leveraging technology for construction, engineering, real estate, and professional services firms. Before joining Procore, Benson held several senior management positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kentz/SNC-Lavalin, and J.D. Edwards.

This year, the Biden administration appointed Benson to serve a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS). NIBS is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that unites stakeholders from the building industry to identify and resolve problems that hamper the construction of safe, affordable housing and commercial structures throughout the country. As part of her presidential appointment, Benson and her fellow board members will review recommendations from various committees, including the U.S. National BIM Program.

“In my previous position, I worked with Procore as a partner and was continually impressed with the company’s actions to realize its vision of improving the lives of everyone in construction. Procore is transforming the construction industry with solutions that have a tremendous positive impact on construction teams,” said Benson. “I’m excited to serve as an advocate for Procore customers and partners, bringing together my passion for construction technology and international experience.”

Benson also serves on the board of advisors for VIATechnik, which offers a range of BIM, Virtual Design and Construction, and Software Development services to owners, architects, engineers and contractors. She is an advocate for women’s leadership, an author, and a frequent speaker at industry events. She was ConstrucTech Woman of the Year in 2014.