Proactive news headlines including Great Boulder Resources, Pan Asia Metals, Chimeric Therapeutics and archTIS

Sydney, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has soared on returning its highest gold grades yet at Mulga Bill prospect within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX as it prepares to make a capital raising announcement. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has signed a strategic partnership deal with OncoBay Clinical to provide comprehensive research support to advance and expand the clinical development program for CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T). Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (ASX:SGQ) has had a busy and successful FY20-21 with its focus on the flagship high‐grade Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia’s Goldfields region. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has retained US-based Viriathus Capital to assist in filing an application to list on the OTCQB ® Venture Market. Click here

Venture Market. Click here West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has released the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Qala Shallows, the first stage of planned mine development at its Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has provided an update on its 15,000-metre drilling campaign at Marymia Gold Project in WA’s Mid-West, with nine of 11 open pits now completed. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has attracted a Buy rating and a target price of 60 cents per share in initial coverage by Shaw and Partners following its successful debut on the ASX in May this year. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has awarded a process plant design study services contract for the definitive feasibility study (DFS) at Misima Gold Project in PNG to Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Minerals Pty Ltd a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lycopodium Limited. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) is trading higher after recent drilling further defined a new zone of tin mineralisation at the Oropesa Project in Spain with assays received from two diamond drill holes – EXPN_024A and EXPN_054A. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd’s (ASX:AVL) 100%-owned renewable energy and energy storage subsidiary VSUN Energy will receive three 5kW/30kWh VRFBs (vanadium redox flow batteries) from Singaporean manufacturer V-Flow Tech Pte Ltd. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has received full regulatory approval for its planned phase 1 study for EVT801 from L’Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM), the French regulatory agency. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has spudded Tanumbirini 3H Well (T3H), a natural gas asset that forms part of the EP 161 exploration permit in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Sub-basin, ahead of schedule with the completion of the surface vertical hole section at 1,080 metres. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) has intersected 147 metres of disseminated nickel sulphide during its maiden drilling at the new Ban Khoa prospect within Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in northern Vietnam. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is trading higher after beginning flow-back operations at the high-impact Jewell Well in the company’s SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has started its initial aircore drilling program at Ora Banda South Project near Kalgoorlie in WA targeting gold mineralisation. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has found another gold deposit described as “significant” at Mount Flora, 20 kilometres east of its flagship Cardinia Gold Project (CGP). Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has appointed Frankfurt-based DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation, as its investor relations and corporate advisor in Europe. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) continues to ramp up operations at Davyhurst Gold Project in Western Australia supported by performance improvements from a number of top-down, bottom-up measures. Click here

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has undertaken a cashflow optimisation study at its flagship gold project in Western Australia that validates the plan to accelerate production growth from its cornerstone Aphrodite deposit and lifting production by 80,000 ounces in the first five years. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:). has submitted two applications related to its North Carolina Lithium Project. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) continues to make considerable progress with its Canadian-focused oil & gas strategy evidenced by strong revenue and production figures in July. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) shareholders have a priority offer as part of the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) for wholly-owned subsidiary Aurum Resources Ltd. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com