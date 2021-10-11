Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Neo Lithium, Boosh and TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Article content
New York , Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Harbor Custom Development closes on $20M construction loan to build condominium complex in Tacoma, Washington click here
- Bam Bam adds second drill at Majuba Hill porphyry copper project click here
- PowerTap and Viridian to showcase the Gen3 hydrogen dispensing system at Expo 2020 in Dubai click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals and China-based Eucure Biopharma strike partnership to develop clinical-stage CTLA-4 antibody YH001 click here
- i-80 Gold outlines details of financing package for Nevada acquisitions click here
- Boosh to acquire plant-based gluten-free cheese maker Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods click here
- Neo Lithium receives $960 million cash takeover offer from China’s Zijin Mining click here
- GR Silver Mining files resource estimate for Plomosas project, which shows 10.3 million silver-equivalent indicated ounces click here
- HC Wainwright initiates coverage on Vyant Bio with ‘Buy’ recommendation and $5 price target click here
- Bitcoin mining should be used to capture wasted natural gas in Texas, says Ted Cruz click here
- Recruiter.com’s monthly Recruiter Index improves for the first time in ten months click here