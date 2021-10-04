Proactive news headlines including AIM ImmunoTech, RedHill Biopharma, KWESST, Universal Ibogaine and Else Nutrition

Article content
Stifel GMP ups target for Great Bear Resources due to Dixie gold project's development potential
TNR Gold says McEwen Copper has closed the first tranche of its private placement for C$40M
BioSig says clinical data acquired by its PURE EP System published in Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology
BioLargo says peer-reviewed paper confirms "unprecedented performance" of its AOS water treatment technology
RedHill Biopharma reports 62% mortality reduction in moderately severe COVID-19 patients treated with oral opaganib in new analysis of data from global Phase 2/3 study
Therma Bright interacts with US FDA on emergency use submission for its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test
AIM ImmunoTech finalizes protocol for planned Phase 2 study of Ampligen in patients with pancreatic cancer
BioHarvest Sciences closes second and final tranche of private placement
KWESST announces market introduction of its Phantom electronic battlefield decoy
Esports Entertainment Group says subsidiary partners with Alpha Esports Tech to develop computer vision for automated game scoring
Milestone Scientific approved to supply its CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables across Florida's renowned Memorial Healthcare System
Universal Ibogaine announces TSX Venture Exchange final approval of qualifying transaction and resumption of trading
Empower Clinics subsidiary MediSure enters pilot with Care Group of Pharmacies to carry leading diabetes management medical devices
American Resources achieves high purity of lithium, nickel and cobalt from recycled EV batteries
Heritage Cannabis subsidiary inks two deals to supply medical cannabis products to Australia
MGX Minerals set to focus on TRISO pellet as fuel for small modular nuclear reactor market
First Mining announces further consolidation in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt through Birch Lake earn-in agreement
The Parent Company acquires California cannabis retailer Coastal Holding
American Eagle Gold engages drill contractor and provides exploration update on its Golden Gate project in Nevada
Todos Medical updates on its COVID-19 antiviral 3CL protease inhibitor Tollovir clinical development program in Israel
Metalla Royalty & Streaming completes acquisition of 5% net smelter return royalty on Castle Mountain gold mine in California
ImagineAR releases new mobile app SDK including global augmented reality Scavenger Hunts, rewards and clues
Else Nutrition products to launch on Kroger Ship, enabling nationwide delivery and expansion
Vicinity Motor to develop next-generation trucks with JB Poindexter's EAVX
O3 Mining completes option deal to buy Centremaque property on its Alpha project in Quebec
Nexe Innovations brews industry disruption with its compostable plant-based coffee pods
