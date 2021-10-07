Proactive Group Holdings buys out Series-A investor Mobeus VCTs

Article content Toronto, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive Group Holdings (“Proactive”), the full-service investor engagement platform, has bought out the shareholding of the Mobeus VCTs. The Mobeus VCTs, advised by specialist alternative asset manager Gresham House, provided C$5.8 million of development capital in 2018 as part of the Company’s Series-A funding, which was used to implement Proactive’s successful international growth strategy and product development plans. The buyout was completed on terms agreed at the time of the initial investment.

Article content The transaction was financed from existing cash resources and debt provided by Bank of Nova Scotia. The debt arranger was Toronto-based Yorkville Asset Management Inc, which also led Proactive’s oversubscribed Series-B financing round. Proactive thanks the Mobeus VCTs and its board appointees, non-executive directors Amit Hindocha, Ed Wass and Simon Bursell, for their advice and support over the past three years. Looking ahead, Proactive is targeting organic growth and M&A opportunities following the recently concluded Series-B financing round. Chief Executive Ian Mclelland said: “The Mobeus VCTs’ investment has been instrumental to the advancement of the Proactive business, which has grown bookings by 274% in three years.

Article content “The experienced Mobeus VCTs board appointees helped ease some of the growing pains associated with such rapid expansion. Their advice is sincerely appreciated by the executive team. “The success of the Series-B financing, and the quality of the investors that participated, is a strong endorsement of our business model and outlook for further growth in the medium and long term.” Simon Bursell, Portfolio Director at Gresham House, said: “We backed Proactive to take its renowned investor engagement services from its established UK market into the US, Canada and further afield. It’s terrific to see the team achieve that original aim and we are really pleased to see them ready to take the next step in their growth journey.”

Article content For media enquiries please contact: Ian Lyall on +44 207 989 0813 ABOUT PROACTIVE Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

