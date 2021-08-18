Pro traders know it’s time to range trade when this classic pattern shows up By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Pro traders know it’s time to range trade when this classic pattern shows up

A bull trend is formed when demand exceeds supply and a bear trend occurs when sellers overpower the buyers. When the bulls and bears hold their ground without budging, it results in the formation of a trading range. Sometimes, this leads to the formation of a rectangle pattern, which can also be described as a consolidation zone or a congestion zone. Bearish and bullish rectangles are generally considered to be a continuation pattern but on many occasions, they act as a reversal pattern that signals the completion of a major top or bottom. Bullish rectangle pattern. Source: TradingView Bearish rectangle pattern. Source: TradingView THETA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView THETA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph