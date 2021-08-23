Pro traders are mildly skeptical about Bitcoin’s recent return to $50K By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The price of (BTC) is back at the $50,000 level, and there’s little doubt that the 47% positive rally over the past 30 days has been fueled by whale accumulation, institutional adoption and positive remarks from regulators regarding a possible exchange-traded fund (EFT) approval.
Despite the positive newsflow, the top traders at crypto exchanges and derivatives data appear unmoved by the recent rally to the $50,000 resistance.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.