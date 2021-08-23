Pro traders are mildly skeptical about Bitcoin’s recent return to $50K By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Pro traders are mildly skeptical about Bitcoin’s recent return to $50K

The price of (BTC) is back at the $50,000 level, and there’s little doubt that the 47% positive rally over the past 30 days has been fueled by whale accumulation, institutional adoption and positive remarks from regulators regarding a possible exchange-traded fund (EFT) approval. Despite the positive newsflow, the top traders at crypto exchanges and derivatives data appear unmoved by the recent rally to the $50,000 resistance. OKEx September BTC futures contracts premium. Source: TradingView Deribit Bitcoin options 25% delta skew. Source: Laevitas Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph