Pro-crypto senator Cynthia Lummis discloses up-to-$100K BTC purchase By Cointelegraph

Pro-crypto senator Cynthia Lummis discloses up-to-$100K BTC purchase

Matilda Colman
United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming, has revealed that she purchased (BTC) worth between $50,001 and $100,000 on Aug. 16, according to documents filed on Thursday.

The disclosure was part of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, which prohibits the use of non-public information for profit. The STOCK Act was signed into law under former President Barack Obama in April 2012 and is designed to combat insider trading.