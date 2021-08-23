Prizes for Paralympic Gold Medalists Reflect Inequality for Many

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — When the Tokyo Paralympic games begins on Aug. 24, many of the athletes taking their place on the podium may find themselves left with cash prizes that are smaller than their Olympic counterparts, running against the event’s ideals of promoting equality. Among major nations, both Australia and Canada don’t give out cash prizes to medal-winning Paralympians even though funds exist for Olympic medalists. Meanwhile, host country Japan’s renumeration for gold medal winners will be around 2 million yen ($18,200) less for Paralympic athletes compared to Olympic champions.

Article content While the Olympics have been dubbed the “Unity in Diversity” games and shone light on equality and diversity related themes, funding challenges remain for the Paralympic games, which have traditionally received less public attention and financial support. In some cases, less well-funded national Paralympic committees simply cannot afford to give out the same amount of money as their Olympic peers can. The Paralympic games will have around 4,400 athletes from around the world competing across 22 sports, from wheelchair tennis to archery to goalball. The Japanese government and organizers are planning to hold the 13-day event largely without spectators, following a surge in Covid-19 cases. Medal winners could face thousands of dollars worth of difference in award money compared to their Olympic counterparts, according to numbers provided by national Paralympic committees.

Article content Some improvements have been made over the years for bridging the award gap. Since 2008, France has awarded the same amount for both Paralympian and Olympic medal winners, according to a spokesman for the French Paralympic and Sports Committee. Tokyo 2020 also marks the first time U.S. Paralympic gold medalists will receive the same $37,500 cash prize as their Olympic counterparts. Oksana Masters, an eight-time Paralympic medalist who will be competing in Para Cycling in Tokyo, celebrated in tears in 2018 when the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced their decision to make medals for both events worth the same. However, the gap in award money between Olympic and Paralympic champions for Japanese athletes has widened this year from parity in the past, after the Japanese Olympic Committee bumped up the gold medal prize in 2016.

Article content Despite their previous efforts in matching the JOC, there are “no plans to make up for the difference at the moment,” Kazuhiko Ishida, director general at the Japanese Para-Sports Association said. Both the JOC and JPSA are responsible for awarding cash prizes to athletes competing in their respective games. Ishida explained the association’s reasoning for not following the JOC as an attempt at making sure prizes for gold, silver and bronze medals are largely in balance, rather than putting undue emphasis on gold. A spokeswoman for the Canadian Paralympic Committee said that financial constraints have made it difficult for them to give financial prizes for medal winners, but they support the idea of striving toward a place where they can in the future.

Article content “It is up to each National Olympic Committee to decide whether they want to compensate their athletes,” the International Olympic Committee press office said in an email regarding this topic. They didn’t elaborate on their views on the issue of unequal pay. The inequality in pay isn’t an issue for every Paralympian. Toru Suzuki, a Japanese Paralympic high jumper who’s set to compete this year, recalled thinking, “Why are we getting less than the Olympics?” back when he was in his 20s. Since then, the five-time Paralympian has come around to accepting the disparity, citing in part the difference in popularity for the two global sporting events. Suzuki added that Japanese Paralympic athletes receive generous financial support in other forms from the government, committees and sponsors for things like prosthetic limbs and medical treatment. “It would of course be nice to have more, but I think for a lot of athletes the prize money is just an added bonus,” he said. “A lot of people are looking for something that has a higher value, whether its being the best in the world or giving your best performance.” ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

