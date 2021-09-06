Priyanka Rocks Daisy Dukes While Golfing With Nick Jonas – Hollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra shared a ‘photo dump’ of her having fun on a golf course with her husband Nick Jonas and others while wearing two different outfits, including a stylish custom jacket and denim shorts.

Priyanka Chopra, 39, showed off her golfing skills and fashionable attire in her latest set of Instagram photos. The actress joined her husband Nick Jonas, 28, and his brothers, including Kevin Jonas, 33, and Joe Jonas, 32, for some fun on a gorgeous golf course at the Scottsdale National Golf Club and was decked out in a polo, skirt and visor in one photo while showing off a custom designed jacket and Daisy Dukes in another. The first snapshot showed her posing with a golf court while ready to hit a ball and the second was from the back, as she stood wearing her camouflaged jacket and denim bottoms.

“Photo dump *The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people.. ❤️,” she wrote in the caption. “so grateful for everyday❤️❤️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas Ps: pic 4 – when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket cause she is 🔥!! @disobediencegeneration @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one!! What??!”

Shortly after Priyanka shared the epic post, her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “Beautiful,” one fan wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” A third wrote, “Cool” and many more shared heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Priyanka’s latest post comes just a week after she made headlines for sharing a pic of her and Nick laying under the sun at the beach. She was wearing a red bikini and smiling as her hubby pretended to eat off her with a fork and knife. “Snack,” she hilariously captioned the pic along with a fork and knife emoji and red heart emoji.

Earlier in the summer, Priyanka also celebrated the three-year anniversary of when Nick proposed to her. She marked the occasion by sharing a pic of them sitting and posing at a table with plates, wine glasses, and bread. A pretty view of water could be seen behind them as the bride-to-be rested her hand on her face while showing off her new diamond engagement ring.