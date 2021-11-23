Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Priyanka Chopra Flirts With Nick Jonas Amid Split Rumor - Up News Info
Entertainment

by Bradly Lamb
“I just died in your arms.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

Their flirty exchanges usually involve some wit — below, we have Nick posing with cutlery while his wife takes a swimsuit selfie, which she captioned “snack” back in August — and that was true again on Instagram yesterday.

If you missed it, Nick posted a black-and-white video to his page that showed the singer lifting weights. “Monday motivation. Let’s get it,” he wrote alongside an appropriately placed flexed-biceps emoji.

Priyanka offered her two cents on Nick’s workout clip after fans filled the comments section with observations about his upper-body strength. “Damn! I just died in your arms…” she wrote.

The actor’s remark came on the heels of some speculation regarding the status of her and Nick’s relationship. Just weeks ahead of their third anniversary, the married couple briefly sparked breakup rumors after Priyanka removed Nick’s last name from her Instagram profile.


Handout / Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

It’s worth noting that her bio currently reads “Priyanka” — no surname — so drawing inferences about what the edit might mean for her marriage was probably a stretch to begin with.


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

That said, if anyone was harboring questions, concerns, doubts, etc., it seems like Priyanka’s recent comment should be enough to put them to rest.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

