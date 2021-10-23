Private label model on Amazon is of the most lucrative side hustles

The private label model on Amazon is one of the most lucrative side hustles. Reselling on Amazon has become a steady stream of income for many – both those considering it as their full-time job and those who are operating a business as a side hustle. As reported in Forbes , “There are 6.3 million sellers on Amazon selling products in every category imaginable. The vast majority of them don’t make their full income selling products online, though. In fact, there is a large chunk of sellers who have full-time jobs and use Amazon to top up their income on the side.”

While many have set up businesses to do just this, it pays to have an idea of what to expect, the tools available to you, and the regular processes before you start. Doing some independent research and training before launching a private label or Amazon reselling business can prepare you for the hurdles you’ll face on your journey, and also prevent you from falling into the pitfalls where others have failed. Learning about concepts such as launching a private label, using Shopify, picking profitable products, and using Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) are all key to the path you’re looking to step onto.

A great place to start learning is with The 2021 Private Label Business Bundle , which covers all the above topics and more. It’s available now for $19.99 and includes four comprehensive courses related to launching your own private label on Amazon, split into 180 essential lessons spanning more than 14 hours of content you can access any time and complete at your own pace. The courses are taught by top-rated tutors from Skill Success, like Jordan Minh, a professional Amazon FBA seller and consultant with a high instructor rating of 4.55/5 stars.

