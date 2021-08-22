Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Private equity companies are circling British supermarket group Sainsbury’s with a view to possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds ($9.53 billion), The Sunday Times reported.

American buyout giant Apollo is said to be running the rule over the supermarket group, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3sAaTeZ.

It remains in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for Morrisons and any involvement in that deal may preclude a move for Sainsbury’s, the report said, adding Apollo’s interest in Sainsbury’s is exploratory.

British supermarket group Morrisons said on Thursday its board would unanimously recommend U.S. private equity group CD&R’s 285 pence a share offer worth 7 billion pounds and drop its previous recommendation for a 6.7 billion pound bid from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress. ($1 = 0.7342 pounds)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)