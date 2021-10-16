Privacy-focused altcoins soar after Bitcoin’s ETF news sparks a market-wide rally By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9
© Reuters.

Traders and the market are showing extreme optimism on Oct. 15 after rumors and an assortment of documents suggest that the path toward a ETF approval has fewer obstacles lying ahead.

Following the positive news, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to nearly $63,000 for the first time since April and multiple altcoins saw their prices book triple-digit gains.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
NU/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. KEEP price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. OXT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro