Prioritizing humanity ahead of profits through NFTs By Cointelegraph

Prioritizing humanity ahead of profits through NFTs



Humanity is facing more problems than climate change. The world is confronted with some of the greatest challenges of our time: world hunger, growing inequality and economic instability. Many believe that the root cause of the entire range of problems faced by humanity is the expansion of the political power of elites as income and wealth distribution becomes more polarized.

Since our beginning, we have used technology to account for value created or exchanged. Humans created the concept of money as a way to reward contributions to society; however, money as we now know it is corrupt. Currently, we are seeing a major inflection point in prioritizing human over financial capital, driven by the intersection of blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Today, we have an opportunity to make an impact by taking a firm stance in favor of humanity. Through NFTs, we can start prioritizing people over profit.

Manuel Gonzalez Alzuru is the founder of DoinGud and a mechanical engineer, serial entrepreneur, confessed humanist, solarpunk, nomad and DAO/governance/NFT enthusiast. His brainchild is FightPandemics (building resilience in emergencies). He is also the hyper connector of dots at API3.org (a DAO for decentralized oracles) and is actively engaged in many other DAOs (MetaCartel, Inverse and Gitcoin). Previously at Rocket Internet-Jumia (the largest marketplace in Africa) and Brickblock (tokenizing real-world assets like real estate), Manuel is currently developing the DoingGud NFT social media and marketplace, reimagining the creator and giving economy.

