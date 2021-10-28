Princess Mako Married Kei Komuro And Gave Up Her Title

And the press has been cruel to Kei ever since! He left for law school in the US, and when he recently returned with his hair in a ponytail, it caused an absolute media frenzy, with some calling it “disrespectful.” Many people actually debated whether a man with a ponytail deserved to marry the princess. If anything, I think Kei should have gotten brownie points for his cool hair!



Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP via Getty Images

Since 2017, their wedding was delayed several times, and Mako’s father even temporarily withdrew his support for their marriage. The media continued to vilify Kei and their relationship, and Mako was recently diagnosed with PTSD from the intense public scrutiny and constant attacks.