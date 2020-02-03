Prince William calls the BAFTA for the lack of diversity among the nominees

The president of BAFTA, Prince William, delivered the keynote address at the 73rd edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards last weekend. And, the Duke of Cambridge was not happy with the lack of diversity among the nominees this year.

Prince William told the audience that he and his wife Kate Middleton were delighted to be part of the BAFTA to be able to celebrate another year of exceptional cinema. And he is delighted that everyone involved has been recognized.

The future King of England went on to say that the United Kingdom and many other countries in the world are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians who are men and women of all backgrounds and ethnicities. However, he was concerned about the lack of diversity in BAFTA nominations.

“However, in 2020, and not for the first time in recent years, we are talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awarding process, that simply cannot be right in these times . ! "Prince William said.

He added that Pippa, the president of BAFTA, and Amanda, the executive director of BAFTA, share their frustration, and continue working to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported. Prince William then announced that there would be some changes in the future.

"BAFTA takes this issue seriously, and after this year's nominations a complete and comprehensive review of the entire Awards process has been launched to take advantage of its existing work and ensure opportunities are available to all," said William.

BAFTA announced its nominees in January, and they immediately faced a violent reaction because all the acting nominees were white, and all the nominees directors were men. According to The Hollywood reporterEmma Baehr, BAFTA awards director, said they would have liked more diversity in nominations this year, but it is still an "industry-wide problem."

Baehr said more movies need to be made and the nomination process is in order for people to have the opportunity to watch them. He added that his organization would like to see more diversity, but he did not want to take away the people they were celebrating at this year's awards ceremony.

Upon accepting his Best Actor award, Joaquin Phoenix also noted the lack of diversity among the nominees. the jester Star admitted that he felt in conflict because many of his fellow actors who deserve him do not have the same privilege as him, and a very clear message has been sent that people of color are not welcome at BAFTAs.

"I don't think anyone wants a brochure or preferential treatment, people just want to be recognized, appreciated and respected for their work," said Phoenix. “This is not a condemnation of self-righteousness. I am part of the problem. "

Joaquin Phoenix concluded his speech by saying that we have to do the hard work to understand systemic racism. And he believes that it is the obligation of people who have created, perpetuated and benefited from a system of oppression to dismantle it.



