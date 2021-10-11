Prince Jackson Responds To Recent Comparisons Of Drake To His Father Michael Jackson

Drake is arguably one of the greatest entertainers of the last decade, and his stats and accomplishments can back that up! He recently received Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award and made history with his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’, with nine of the 10 songs on the album debuting in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Drake surpassed Michael Jackson for the most top 10 hits on the same album–‘Thriller’ held the record since 1982–which sparked a debate online about whether or not Champagne Papi’s success is comparable to the Prince of Pop. Michael Jackson’s son Prince recently said accomplishing the magnitude of his father’s success is unlikely.

“I mean everybody has their own definition of great, and all respect to Drake and everything that he does,” Prince told TooFab. “But what my father and my family accomplished, in the time that they did it, is very unlikely to ever be matched again.”

Just a few weeks back, social media was in a frenzy after a Twitter account posed the question of whether to not Drake in 2021 is bigger than Michael Jackson in his prime. The debate sparked just on the heels of Drake’s CLB success, but the overwhelming response on social media pegged MJ as the greatest to ever do it.

“Michael had people passing out at his shows just ’cause he came on stage and took his glasses off,” one fan commented.

“We just can’t be that bored, LOL,” 9th Wonder’s Twitter account wrote. “There is no comparison to Michael Jackson. We will never see that again. Everyone was IN the house bruh when Thriller was on. IN the house. I mean, STOP EVERYTHING you are doing and run IN the house.”

Drizzy has yet to respond to the comparison.

