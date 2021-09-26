Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dine At Harlem Restaurant & Donates $25k To Their Employee Relief Fund 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are out in New York City, and as the couple makes their stops around the city, on Friday, they stopped for some soul food in Harlem after visiting with students at P.S.123 Mahalia Jackson School.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Harry and Meghan donated $25,000 to the employee relief fund at Melba’s, which is located on 114th St. The fund helps to benefit employees that have been affected by the pandemic, and is in conjunction with the nonprofit Team Unity Incorporated. There is a $250,000 goal for the fund, with ninety percent of the funds going to the salaries of the employees at the restaurant and the remaining going to Team Unity, which benefits “multicultural education in the NYC Metropolitan area.”

Melba Wilson, the owner of the restaurant, took to Twitter and said, “It was such an honor to officially welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Melba’s! I am so thankful for their commitment to donate $25k and hope to welcome them back soon. Thank you for dining with us!”

Page Six reports that an onlooker claims that Prince Harry tried the waffles and chicken while dinning at the restaurant. They said, “Harry said it was the first time he’d ever tried chicken and waffles and remarked it was delicious.” They added he also tried the collard greens, which has become a favorite because Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, makes them as well.

As we previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan were recently named as one of Time Magazine’s most influential people in the world, and their cover for the magazine marks the first time they have formally posed together for a magazine cover shoot.

