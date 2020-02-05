Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy their new discreet life, says Insider

It has been almost a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were moving away from their roles as older members of the royal family. After a media frenzy that lasted a couple of weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex retired privately to a friend's mega mansion on Vancouver Island, and a source says the couple feels they "have been taken away. a weight on top. "

According to Persons In the magazine, Harry and Meghan enjoy their new life that presents casual and unannounced "commitments,quot;, a lot of free time for hiking and a quality family time with Archie Harrison, nine months.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dedicate an Instagram post to the Canadian mental health initiative #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/TiaeXu3Jqp – ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 29, 2020

"This decision had been affecting them for a long time, and they are relieved to have done so," a friend of Harry and Meghan told the publication.

Although the couple is happy with their decision and enjoys their new discreet lifestyle, the source says that some of Megxit's consequences have not been easy. Queen Elizabeth agreed to let Harry and Meghan go their own way, but they can no longer use their SAR titles (Her Royal Highness / Her Royal Highness), and army veteran Harry lost his military appointments.

Harry said it brought him "great sadness,quot; that his decision to leave his leading role in the royal family led him to lose his military appointments. And a person with privileged information from the palace echoed that statement, saying that the army was an important part of Harry's life, and it is sad that he is no longer part of it because "he brought those guys so much and understood things,quot; .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel that & # 39; a weight has been lifted & # 39; https://t.co/3XuSOZqj3Z via @Femail – Christopher Clarke (@ muskokacats4) February 5, 2020

Although they left behind family and close friends, Harry and Meghan got "almost everything they asked for,quot;, and they are enjoying the freedom that has brought them their quiet and not real life. The source says they both love being outside, and Meghan loves to walk the dogs. When they're not doing yoga or eating Meghan's food, the source says that Harry buys snacks at a local store.

"They are enjoying living a quiet life," says the source. “They go for long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are true homemakers who love to relax with Archie and the dogs. "

Ad

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also working on their own charitable foundation, and the source says "many things are happening in 2020,quot;. However, it is not clear whether they will keep the Sussex brand real or change to something else. Either way, the source says it will be exciting to see what the couple is doing this year.



Post views:

0 0