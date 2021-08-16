Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors probing the activities of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein consider Prince Andrew a person of interest in the investigation, a source familiar with the U.S inquiry said. Investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators, the source said. As a person of interest he is viewed at least as a potential witness.

Article content Prosecutors in 2020 said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-royals-andrew-epstein/u-s-prosecutors-say-britains-prince-andrew-not-cooperating-in-epstein-probe-idUSKBN23F1U2 Andrew had “sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate” but had given no interview to federal authorities and had repeatedly declined requests to talk with investigators. While Andrew remains a person of interest to prosecutors in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, they do not expect to be able to interview him in the foreseeable future, if ever, according to the source. “He doesn’t seem to want to talk to us,” said the source. Representatives of the Prince declined to comment.