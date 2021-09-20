Primetime Emmy Awards 2021: Who is the ceremony’s DJ?

Fans around the globe want to know who is DJing at the 73rd Emmy Awards, which are taking place in Los Angeles tonight (19 September).

The DJ, Reggie Watts, is a comedian, actor and musician and currently leads the house band on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Prior to The Late Late Show, Watts was best known for his appearances on IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang!

He’s also done two Comedy Central specials, Why S***So Crazy? and A Live at Central Park and has his own Netflix special called Reggie Watts: Spatial.

Watts has also done work forThe Venture Bros, D/elocated, Inside Amy Schumer, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, and Ask the StoryBots.

A lesser known role Watts is known for is the voice of Pastry Pete in Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie.

One year after a socially-distanced ceremony of the awards, which celebrates the best in television, a limited amount of nominees have gathered in Los Angeles to accept their prizes.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer is on hosting duties, with The Crown and The Mandalorian leading this year’s nominations.

You can follow all the action from the evening live here.