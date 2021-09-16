PrimeDAO raises $2M to build a cooperative platform for DAOs By Cointelegraph

PrimeDAO, a project seeking to facilitate greater coordination and cooperation among decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, has secured $2 million in seed funding.

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the round featured participation from notable DeFi investment funds, including Signum Capital, LD Capital and Stacker Ventures.