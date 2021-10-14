Prices steady after slide on U.S. supply outlook

Article content
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn, soybean and wheat prices
inched up on Thursday, finding chart support after losses a day earlier when
higher U.S. grain supply forecasts weighed on prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday released estimates of
both corn and soybean crops in the United States that were above average analyst
expectations, adding to supply pressure from a brisk start to the harvesting.
Corn prices are being held up as they have reached the low end of their
range and usually touch their weakest levels of the year in September, said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was
up 0.7% at $5.16 a bushel by the end of the overnight sessions, edging away from
Tuesday’s one-month low of $5.06-3/4.
CBOT soybeans were up 0.6% at $12.02 a bushel, recovering from a 2021
low on Tuesday. CBOT wheat added 0.7% to $7.24, steadying after a two-week
low in the previous session.
Traders are also waiting to see whether China will step up purchases of U.S.
soybeans and corn.
U.S. exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during
the 2021/2022 marketing year, and 161,544 tonnes of corn for delivery to unknown
destinations during the same period, according to the USDA.
Wheat was dragged lower on Tuesday by losses in corn but remained
underpinned by strong demand from importers and tightening availability in major
exporting countries.
“The current price levels remain high in an international context still
driven by tensions on the balance sheets,” consultancy Agritel said.
Prices at 1255 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 724.00 5.25 0.73 640.50 13.04
CBOT corn 516.00 3.75 0.73 484.00 6.61
CBOT soy 1202.00 6.75 0.56 1311.00 -8.31
Paris wheat Dec 269.00 4.25 1.61 192.50 39.74
Paris maize Nov 241.75 1.75 0.73 219.00 10.39
Paris rape Nov 656.75 9.75 1.51 418.25 57.02
WTI crude oil 81.37 0.93 1.16 48.52 67.70
Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.11 1.2100 -4.09
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M. and Jonathan Oatis)