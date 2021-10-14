Prices steady after slide on U.S. supply outlook

Corn prices are being held up as they have reached the low end of their

expectations, adding to supply pressure from a brisk start to the harvesting.

both corn and soybean crops in the United States that were above average analyst

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday released estimates of

higher U.S. grain supply forecasts weighed on prices.

inched up on Thursday, finding chart support after losses a day earlier when

Article content

range and usually touch their weakest levels of the year in September, said

Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of

Australia.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was

up 0.7% at $5.16 a bushel by the end of the overnight sessions, edging away from

Tuesday’s one-month low of $5.06-3/4.

CBOT soybeans were up 0.6% at $12.02 a bushel, recovering from a 2021

low on Tuesday. CBOT wheat added 0.7% to $7.24, steadying after a two-week

low in the previous session.

Traders are also waiting to see whether China will step up purchases of U.S.

soybeans and corn.

U.S. exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during

the 2021/2022 marketing year, and 161,544 tonnes of corn for delivery to unknown