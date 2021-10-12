Prices rise as colder temperatures loom

Article content

LONDON — British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as forecasts for cooler temperatures stoked demand and ongoing fears over supply lifted the market.

* The British day-ahead contract was up 4.50 pence at 2.08 pounds /therm by 0936 GMT.

* The British weekend contract TRGBNBPWE> was up 10.50 pence at 2.07 pounds/therm.

* The November gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, was up 2.50 euros at 86.25 euros/megawatt hour.

* Traders said forecast for colder weather had lifted demand, while concerns over few deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Europe and rises in prices across the energy complex had lifted gas.