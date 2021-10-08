Prices firm as Chinese demand, U.S. data in focus

Article content

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures

edged higher on Friday, recovering from losses earlier in the week as the market

assessed prospects for post-holiday import demand in China and looked ahead to

U.S. crop forecasts next week.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT)

was up 0.7% at $12.55-1/2 a bushel.

It earlier reached a one-week peak as it rebounded further from a 2021 low

struck on Tuesday.

CBOT corn was up 0.4% at $5.36, after a one-week low on Thursday,