Prices firm as Chinese demand, U.S. data in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures
edged higher on Friday, recovering from losses earlier in the week as the market
assessed prospects for post-holiday import demand in China and looked ahead to
U.S. crop forecasts next week.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT)
was up 0.7% at $12.55-1/2 a bushel.
It earlier reached a one-week peak as it rebounded further from a 2021 low
struck on Tuesday.
CBOT corn was up 0.4% at $5.36, after a one-week low on Thursday,
while CBOT wheat was 0.4% higher at $5.36 after touching a one-week low
earlier on Friday.
Advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvesting and wheat planting, as well as
strength in the dollar, have weighed on Chicago prices.
But the run-up to closely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
supply and demand estimates on Oct. 12 encouraged some investors to cover
positions, traders said.
As U.S. export shipments recover from storm disruption in September, traders
are watching to see if a lull in Chinese demand will end after a holiday week.
China is the world’s largest soybean importer but a power crisis led some
soybean crushing plants to suspend operations last month.
Wheat markets have been underpinned by a run of import tenders and reports
Russia could further curb exports as it battles domestic inflation.
“Continued buying activity from key importing nations should continue to add
support to the global grain complex,” British merchant ADM Agriculture Ltd said
in a note.
Prices at 1140 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 744.00 2.75 0.37 640.50 16.16
CBOT corn 536.00 2.00 0.37 484.00 10.74
CBOT soy 1255.50 8.25 0.66 1311.00 -4.23
Paris wheat Dec 270.00 0.75 0.28 192.50 40.26
Paris maize Nov 247.75 3.25 1.33 219.00 13.13
Paris rape Nov 679.25 3.00 0.44 418.25 62.40
WTI crude oil 78.90 0.60 0.77 48.52 62.61
Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.03 1.2100 -4.51
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M. and Barbara Lewis)