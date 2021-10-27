Prices edge lower as imports rise and supply fears ease

Article content

British and European wholesale gas prices edged lower on Wednesday morning as imports from Norway to Britain rose and flows to Europe from Russia increased.

* The British day-ahead gas price fell 5 pounds to 206 pounds per therm by 0929 GMT.

* Day-ahead gas at the Dutch TTF hub was down 2.23 euros at 85.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

* “Our outlook is bearish today following the recovery of Norwegian exports to the UK this morning and expected further ramp up of these flows to almost full capacity next week after other maintenance ends later this week,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.