Prices break 100 euros for first time amid energy price surge

Article content Dutch wholesale gas prices broke the 100 euro level for the first time on Tuesday morning amid wider energy market price hikes, supply concerns, low colder weather forecasts and a cut in French nuclear generation due to a strike. * The November gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, broke the 100 euro level, a new record high. The contract was 16.25 euros higher at 111.25 euros per megawatt hour by 0939 GMT. * The December price also went above 100 euros, trading 15.77 euros higher at 110.99 euros/MWh.

Article content * “All energy prices – coal, oil, gas, power – are up. There doesn’t seem to be any let up to the rallying,” a gas trader said. * The market seemed to shrug off news that Nord Stream 2 has started filling one of its two pipelines with natural gas for tests, according to the operator on Monday. * Germany’s energy regulator has also asked Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG to provide assurances that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline meets regulatory requirements when it enters service, adding it cannot be ruled out that operations could start soon. * Brent crude oil futures rose to near three-year highs, with U.S. benchmark crude close to 2014 peaks, after the OPEC+ supplier group decided to stick to a gradual output increase plan rather than fully opening the taps.