Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community By DailyCoin

Determined to become the first interplanetary currency, Dogelon Mars (ELON) has recorded a 3,316% rise in three months

On November 1, the project announced a new milestone of 100,000 $ELON holders after gaining 10,000 new users in 48 hours

Dogelon Mars has announced that it will be venturing into the world of DeFi and NFTs in the coming weeks

As it prepares to journey into DeFi, Dogelon Mars will launch Xelon, allowing users to stake their ELON tokens to receive xELON

The hype around meme coins reached unparalleled heights in October, with many of these meme coins breaking new records every day. While now sits at the top of the meme coin rankings, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was another of October’s top performers.

Dogelon Mars is often mistaken as a meme coin because it is named after the world’s richest man, hence the ticker, ELON. The project is said to be named Dogelon Mars after the capital city named Mars.

Dogelon Mars describes itself as “not a meme coin,” but an actual project with a mission to become the first interplanetary currency that can be used to pay for the transport of settlers to Mars. So, how has ELON performed in its journey to Mars?

Recent Developments

Dogelon Mars is a fast-growing crypto project. The project, which was only launched in May 2021, now has over 100,000 $ELON holders. Dogelon Mars celebrated its 100,000th holder on November 1. On October 30, there were 90,000 holders, with more than 10,000 holders joining the network in 48 hours.

On October 29, the world’s fastest-growing crypto platform, Crypto.com, announced the listing of Dogelon Mars (ELON). ELON now joins the 150+ cryptocurrencies and stablecoins supported by Crypto.com.

Crypto.com app users can now buy ELON at true cost with fiat, including USD, EUR, GBP, and 20+ fiat currencies. Users can also spend their ELON at nearly 70 million merchants globally using the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card.

OKEx, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, spot & derivatives, and bitcoin exchange, has also listed Dogelon Mars (ELON).

Dogelon Mars (ELON) has also launched on Polygon, a protocol for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. Holders of ELON can now stake and farm rewards in quick swap syrup pools.

Future Events

The use of Dogelon Mars is expanding outside the cryptoverse. The Dogelon Mars project will be featured on the #68 NASCAR driving in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 6.

Joining forces with the Methuselah Foundation, a non-profit medical charity focused on extending the human lifespan, Dogelon Mars has unveiled its plans for the future. In the coming weeks, Dogelon Mars will be jumping into the DeFi and NFT ecosystems.

According to the announcement, in the coming weeks, Dogelon Mars will launch the xELON token, marking the beginning of its journey across the DeFi cosmos. xELON will serve as the interplanetary currency within the Dogelon Mars ecosystem, giving the ELON token utility in several ways.

While there is no specific date for the launch of xELON, the development team has announced that ELON holders will soon be able to stake their ELON tokens to receive xELON.

In addition, the xELON token will allow holders to participate in the various components of the Dogelon Mars ecosystem as it expands through 2021 into 2022 and beyond. As the launch of xELON draws close, the project has unveiled the Dogelon Mars NFT collection.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Updates

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was one of the standout performers in the crypto space in October. ELON gained as much as 3,316% in 30 days as it broke into the top 100 cryptos ranked by market cap.

After a furious rally, the gains have slowed down, and ELON is currently retracing. Over the last 24 hours, ELON has lost over 20%, as the space settlement coin now trades at $0.000001474.

The 24-hour price chart of Dogelon Mars (ELON). Source: Tradingview

On The Flipside

The rapid retracement has seen Dogelon Mars lose its place in the top 100 crypto ranking

ELON is now ranked as the 120th largest crypto with a market cap of $842 million

Community

Dogelon Mars is one of the most active crypto projects on social media, thanks to an outstanding media team and great community members. The community involvement of Dogelon Mars is outstanding.

