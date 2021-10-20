Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community By DailyCoin

Polygon (MATIC): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community



Polygon has reached remarkable heights in 2021, recently celebrating 100 million unique addresses on the network

Amun has announced the launch of PECO, the first index token designed to track the performance of the top projects on Polygon

Polygon has announced several partnerships to expand its reach, including Agri10x, Amun, and DraftKings (NASDAQ:)

Axion Network and Vesper Finance have begun works to integrate the Polygon Network

Polygon’s scalability ensured its ascension up the crypto hierarchy in 2021. By breaking a network up into a series of chains, Polygon operates the “Internet of Blockchains.” It also utilizes layer-2 scaling to bypass transactions clogging on a single chain.

The Polygon Network offers exciting functionalities for developers and users alike, which has seen its community snowball into one of the biggest in the crypto space. So how has this fast-growing network performed in recent times?

Recent Developments

While the price of Polygon (MATIC) may have hit a temporary roadblock, the network hasn’t. Polygon has announced that the number of unique addresses on its network has recently hit a new all-time high above 100 million.

The Polygon PoS Chain Unique Addresses Chart. Source: PolygonScan

The Polygon Network is growing in popularity because of its low transaction fees and access to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. However, early in October, Polygon increased its transaction fees by 30x (from 1 gwei to a minimum of 30 gwei).

While members of the Polygon community had criticized the move, questioning the development team whether any feedback was collected before the move was implemented, co-founder of Polygon, Sandeep Nailwal, stated that the move was necessary to deter spam transactions on the network.

In more community-pleasing news, Amun has announced the launch of the Polygon Ecosystem Index — PECO. This is the first index token designed to track the performance of the top projects on Polygon.

By collaborating with Polygon Foundation and other top projects in the ecosystem, PECO looks to provide an easy and low-cost way to invest in Polygon’s vibrant and growing ecosystem of DeFi and NFT projects.

Polygon has partnered with India’s largest B2B e-marketplace, Agri10x. The partnership will see both heavyweights work together to give a facelift to the agriculture sector.

Polygon Studios has announced a partnership with DraftKings, a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The partnership will see Polygon develop to accelerate the adoption of NFTs and Web 3.0.

Polygon will leverage the expertise DraftKings has acquired in the digital sports sector to introduce a whole new NFT audience to Polygon Studios: Polygon’s gaming and NFT arm, which focuses on bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming.

Future Events

Axion Network, a high-yield interest rate platform for long-term investing, will begin migration to the Polygon Network. Axion announced that beginning October 19 (19:00 UTC), its services will begin to migrate to Polygon.

Klever Exchange has announced that Polygon (MATIC) will be listed on its platform starting October 21. Users will be able to deposit and withdraw MATIC/USDT, MATIC/KLV, , and MATIC/USDC.

Klever users can now buy MATIC with a bank card or via ApplePay in KleverWallet. Trading goes live on Klever Exchange on October 26, 2021. The announcement comes just days after MATIC was listed on Upbit, Korea’s largest exchange.

DeFi growth engine Vesper Finance has announced the Beta launch of its integration with the Polygon Network. Users can now interact with mainnet and Polygon networks at the Vesper Dev site.

Polygon beta launches with support for USDC, DAI, WETH, and WBTC Grow Pools. What is more interesting, though, is upon full integration, Vesper will expand to other EVM chains and Layer-2 networks, such as , Arbitrum, or Fantom.

Price Updates

Polygon (MATIC) has not had the best showings in the market, bouncing off a major resistance zone. While MATIC opened for trade on October 18 enviably, gaining 11% in the early hours of the day, the coin hit a major roadblock.

The five-day price chart of Polygon (MATIC). Source: Tradingview

After hitting an intraday high of $1.61, MATIC lost over 7%. MATIC now trades at $1.4889. Polygon is ranked as the 21st largest crypto, holding a market cap of $10.007 billion.

On The Flipside

Polygon has been outperformed by other projects, including the likes of Stellar

In September, Polygon ranked as the 18th largest project but has now dropped off the top 20 crypto projects

Community

Polygon has one of the most prominent and active community bases in the cryptocurrency universe, with 608K followers on Twitter (NYSE:) and a boisterous presence on other social media platforms.

Polygon is building an ecosystem that provides almost all the crypto services including its recent venture into the NFT space. This has helped in building one of the most community-involved crypto projects. @MihailoBjelic sent out an appreciation post after Polygon hit a new milestone.

ICYMI: @0xPolygon PoS chain yesterday crossed 1⃣0⃣0⃣ MILLION active user addresses!Huge thanks to all Ethereans and Polynians! This is just the beginning; we will keep working hard to make Polygon more scalable, secure, user friendly and fun!Onwards and upwards! pic.twitter.com/emNMyaCUeC — Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) October 16, 2021

Polygon community members are also bullish about the future of the network. @cryptoMaxi420 wrote about Polygon Network:

With the recent #coinbase news about #Polygon , the whole #Matic ecosystem is about to go ballistic. We just got a taste of it yesterday.#QuickSwap and many more are about to benefit from this greatly. — Crypto Maxi (@cryptoMaxi420) October 16, 2021

Another Twitter user, @safari_mahmud, wrote:

#MATIC , only a matter of time. Months of accumulation and will follow #Bitcoin. #Polygon pic.twitter.com/mh7EqH9EhX — Safari (@safari_mahmud) October 15, 2021

@__salil_naik__ shared good news about the management of Polygon Network:

The way @0xPolygon takes care of their employees. pic.twitter.com/Hqg2ZTZK6i — Salil Naik (@__salil_naik__) October 15, 2021

Why You Should Care?

Polygon solves one of the major problems that has plagued the Ethereum blockchain since its launch, scaling. In addition, Polygon has taken an extensive approach towards ecosystem growth. This could set up the project for massive growth in the future.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin