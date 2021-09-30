Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community By DailyCoin

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community



Vulcan Forged PYR is an NFT dApp ecosystem, game studio, and marketplace

As the network continues to grow, Vulcan Forged PYR has announced a milestone of 22k wallets, with a target of 100k by the end of 2021

In the coming months, users will be able to use their land for staking on the network

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is one of the top-performing cryptos, rising by more than 10% in the last 24 hours

Vulcan Forged PYR is a blockchain game studio and NFT marketplace. The project focuses on promoting easy-to-play and easy-to-build blockchain games. They are the makers of VulcanVerse.

In addition to games, Vulcan Forged PYR offers a huge NFT marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital assets in-game. Vulcan Forged PYR has stolen the headlines for standing apart in a bearish crypto market.

Price Updates

While the crypto market has struggled to maintain gains, Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) remains one of the top-performing cryptos.

Over the last seven days, PYR has gained more than 160%. In that period, PYR has moved from trading around $3 to being valued at $7.78 on September 24.

The 7-day price chart of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR). Source: Coinmarketcap

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) continues its strong run, gaining more than 10% in the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, PYR is valued at $7.78. Vulcan Forged PYR is now ranked as the 308th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $147.3 million.

Recent Developments

The Vulcan Forged PYR ecosystem is rapidly growing, and to keep up with network growth, the Vulcan Forged PYR team has put in much work.

Last month, Vulcan Forged PYR introduced Fiat to PYR purchases on the network thanks to a partnership with Wyre. To encourage community members to use this new feature, users who used the fiat ramp to purchase 50 or more PYR will be randomly selected to receive an NFT drop of the week.

To foster trust and transparency in the project, VulcanDex, the decentralized cross-chain exchange on Vulcan Forge, was audited by Certik. On September 22, Vulcan Forge made the announcement, stating that it would need two days to correct the informational and minor issues noticed by the blockchain security experts, Certik.

Vulcan Forge has also upgraded the referral system of the network. The new system now gives the referrer 50 $LAVA per new Vulcan wallet created. Referees will receive 10 $LAVA.

The constant growth has seen more people get involved in the project. On September 22, Vulcan Forged PYR announced that more than 22k wallets had been opened so far. The project plans to hit 100k wallets by the end of 2021.

Clearly pleased about the constant development on the network, a Twitter (NYSE:) user, @Glitched_Viking, wrote;

Ongoing improvements to every aspect of @VulcanVerse The new nighttime sky in Notus isEach week new features and improved assets get pushed@VulcanForged FORGE ON!$PYR $LAVA $ETH#Metaverse#NFTGaming#PCGaming #NFTs#blockchaingames #MMORPG pic.twitter.com/gSLXW17b07 — GlitchedViking/VulcanVerse $PYR (@Glitched_Viking) September 24, 2021

Future Events

One of the most significant events coming to the Vulcan Forged PYR network in the coming months is staking. Owners of land in the Vulcan Verse have been primed about the process involved in staking.

After paying a one-time fee of PYR, users must sow their lands before they can stake PYR into it. After sowing, they must wait for a 20-day cooldown before staking PYR can begin.

There are 7 levels of land upgrades, with bigger rewards at each subsequent level. Vulcan Forged PYR is yet to announce when staking will go live on the network.

To expand its ecosystem, Vulcan Forged PYR has launched the Cedalion Program, a scholarship program. According to the announcement, the Cedalion Program will begin with a maximum of 10,000 users and expand to potential millions.

Vulcan Forged PYR has made clear that the Cedalion Program will not be exclusively limited to its community members. As a result, others will be able to benefit from the scholarship program.

On The Flipside

While the Vulcan Verse has experienced substantial growth backed by important upgrades, the project remains in the shadows

The likes of Splinterlands and Alien Worlds both recorded over 360,000 users in 7 days

Vulcan Verse is ranked as the 70th largest game, with 188 users in 7 days

Community

Vulcan Forged PYR falls into the category of the lesser-known cryptos. However, Vulcan Forged PYR has been involved in a lot of building, which has endeared its community to the project.

One user on Twitter, Sophie Parker, wrote about the project;

Did anybody mention yet that @VulcanForged is not a game,But a whole Gaming ECOSYSTEM.With its own Metaverse.And an NFT Marketplace.And a Gaming Launchpad.One of the most Sensational gaming Projects I’ve ever witnessed.$PYR #BlockchainGaming #PlayToEarn https://t.co/gTNWs74se7 — Sophie Parker (@SophieParrker) September 20, 2021

The DailyCoin team also discovered that members of the community are also incredibly bullish about the project’s future. One user, @chieftain1982, wrote;

Fact: there is no bigger bull in the field right now $PYR @VulcanForged #Metaverse #Ecosystem — $Chieftain1982 (@chieftain1982) September 21, 2021

In reply to an announcement by Vulcan Forge, @harrymanjan14 wrote;

lol cant get more bullish that this!! (literally or figuratively) — Harr Manjan (@harrymanjan14) September 21, 2021

Why You Should Care?

Vulcan Forged PYR provides outstanding blockchain gaming experiences by offering engaging and challenging games. The project is becoming increasingly popular because of its community involvement and numerous giveaways.

