Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community By DailyCoin

“Your transactions are your business” is the motto of Zero, a project that combines both with the anonymity of Zcash

Zero is looking to expand its reach with what it calls ZeFi (Zero-enabled, private DeFi)

The wrapped Zero, a BEP-20 token that represents Zero (ZER), has launched on both Binance Smart Chain and PancakeSwap

The Zero development team is working on a layer-two scaling solution to improve the Zero network.

Zero is a crypto project that blends the security of Bitcoin with the anonymity of Zcash. Standing by its motto, “your transactions are your business,” Zero claims to offer total payment confidentiality for users.

In addition, the project maintains a decentralized network using a public blockchain. Thus, the fast and secured nodes of Zero are run by the Zero community. With privacy coins running out of luck, how has Zero fared in recent times?

Price Updates

Zero (ZER) has been performing relatively well in the market. Over the last 30 days, ZER has gained over 220%. ZER hit highs of $0.3833 before experiencing some correction.

The 30-day price chart of Zero (ZER). Source: Coinmarketcap

ZER is currently up by 2.25% and is now valued at $0.2986 apiece. A market cap of $3.142 million earns Zero the 1,382 position on the crypto ranking.

Recent Developments

The Zero community has been quiet, with little to no recent developments of the network. Expanding its motto, “your transactions are your business,” Zero launched the wrapped Zero (wZER), a BEP-20 token that represents Zero (ZER) on the Binance Smart Chain. The wZER was first launched on the DEX, PancakeSwap.

The wZER was then launched on the Binance Smart Chain to provide the fastest, most affordable decentralized exchange (DEX) trading experience anywhere in the world, limiting dependence on centralized exchanges (CEXs).

Zero claims that the wrapped Zero or wZER BEP-20 is capable of enabling a high-performance matching engine. In addition, wZER can reach hundreds of thousands of trades per second, with instant execution and front-running protection.

Earlier in the year, Zero began developing on the ZeFi concept (Zero-enabled, private DeFi). ZeFi works by helping users anonymize their transactions when moving ZER on/off the Binance Smart Chain.

By launching on PancakeSwap and Binance Smart chain, Zero looked to give its users access to the DeFi Ecosystems. In summary, wZER was created to amplify ZER’s functionality and visibility and enable investors’ access to private DeFi.

Future Events

While there are little to no recent developments on the Zero network, many projects are set to launch in the future. To expand its reach, Zero is working on getting additional exchange and DeFi listings. Zero (ZER) is currently listed on CoinEx, Crex24, Graviex, and SafeTrade. Getting more listings on more prominent exchanges will help the market performance of ZER.

Zero is also working on the integration of EGEM/SFRX into its network. EGEM/SFRX or EGEM Sapphire is an integrated substructure containing a decentralized exchange and enhancing other technologies on EtherGem’s main chain. The layer-two scaling solution will improve the performance of the Zero network and allow a true DEX to be launched.

The Zero development team is currently working on the ZERO Draco wallet. The previous wallet update, 3.3.0, brought the “Transaction Archive” feature, allowing automatic reindexing on the first load.

On The Flipside

With the regulatory crackdown on privacy coins, projects like ZER have suffered a drop in price and popularity. This has led to a severe devaluation of the ZER.

Despite its recent strong performance in the market, Zero (ZER) still lies far from its ATH.

ZER is currently trading 97% below the ATH of $9.94 it hit in January 2018.

Community

One of Zero’s plans for 2021 is to increase its community size and project sentiment. Zero is yet to fully achieve that goal with 3,200+ followers on Twitter (NYSE:) and 1,200+ members on Telegram.

The DailyCoin team found a bit of a mixed audience in the Zero community. While some hold out hope for the project, others are dissatisfied.

At the announcement of the Wrapped Zero (wZER), @tearodactyl wrote on Twitter;

Zero is Wrapped, and it is only the Beginning! — [Not giving a damn] (@tearodactyl) April 18, 2021

A Zero hopeful, Leo Kazama, replied to a Zero announcement;

#Zero go moon — Leo kazama (@Leokazama92) May 3, 2021

Another user, Wojciech Baranowski, wrote;

zero is my favorite project since 2017. the most important thing is that it is real and is constantly evolving, you want to help, tell your friends about zero — Wojciech Baranowski (@WojciechBarano6) April 19, 2021

@cyrano_deberge, a clearly dissatisfied Zero community member, wrote;

We need big exchange like kucoin come on guys you are sleeping — Cyrano de Bergerac (@cyrano_deberge) May 10, 2021

Why You Should Care?

Zero is one of the more privacy-enabled crypto projects, even extending its anonymity to the DeFi ecosystem with the wZER. Zero appeals to an audience that seeks to get fast, secure transactions while maintaining their anonymity.

