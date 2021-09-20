Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community By DailyCoin

Gala Games (GALA): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community



Gala Games (GALA) is a blockchain project developed to take the gaming industry to the next frontier.

It focuses on giving gamers more control over their games using non-fungible tokens.

Players will be able to use NFTs to vote for the types of games to be developed, and control of in-game assets.

The GALA token was recently added to the Binance crypto exchange platform giving it more exposure to the market.

Gala Games (GALA) is a blockchain gaming project designed to cater to the gaming community. The platform wants to utilize emerging trends in the blockchain industry to give players more control over what goes on in the gaming industry.

Gala wants to capitalize on the disruptive power of non-fungible tokens by allowing gamers to own and use NFTs to control in-game assets and characters. They will also be able to vote on the types of games they want to be introduced to the platform.

As a result, players will not have to spend hundreds of dollars and several hours playing the game, which they could easily lose at the click of a button.

Recent Developments

On August 18th, Gala Games and 888 The New World announced a strategic partnership that allows collectors, players, and developers around the world to own digital assets within the GALA ecosystem. The partnership will boost 888’s plan of revolutionizing the NFT market by giving artists and creators access to the rapidly growing NFT market.

On August 12th, GALA proposed a new game to the community named “Echoes of Empire,” again demonstrating how the platform has returned the power of gaming to the players. It is a strategy adventure game that comes with infinite possibilities.

On August 4th, Gala Games announced that it was launching on the Binance Smart Chain. As a result, users can now move their GALA to Binance using the p.Network Bridge dApp. The move increases GALA’s exposure, which is crucial for the long-term future of the Gala Games platform.

The ecosystem had announced in-game boosts for the Mirandus-themed ‘Town Star Skins,’ in late July, currently the only playable game on the platform.

Most recently, the GALA token finally got listed on the Binance crypto exchange platform, granting more exposure.

Future Events

Looking forward, Gala Games’ future is becoming more exciting with additional games on the horizon.

The platform has announced a series of upcoming games, including a fantasy RPG game and a sci-fi strategy game. GALA is also plotting to launch a tower defense game called “Fortified,” after launching a free-to-play trial version in March this year.

The company also recently announced the start of the beta playtest for Spider Tanks, a fantasy RPG game developed by GAMEDIA, as it counts down to the official release of the game.

Echoes of Empire is one of the most exciting projects, with some players already looking forward to the beta test versions before voting. One user, going by TForce1, expressed excitement on Twitter (NYSE:) replying to the company’s tweet, posting:

On The Flipside

Gala Games relies on the freedom the cryptocurrency industry enjoys. However, government regulation could hamper its growth.

Unlike regular cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens can only be sold on certain platforms, thereby limiting marketwide access to Gala Games.

Gala Games (GALA) Price Updates

Gala Games has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies this week. As of the time of writing, GALA’s price has spiked by more than 130% over the last 24 hours to extend this week’s gains to more than 500%.

The 24-hour price chart for GALA. Source: CoinMarketCap

Gala opened the week at around $0.021, before rallying to trade at about $0.136 on Thursday. The price later pulled back to $0.10. It also experienced a more than 640% spike in trading volume to over $925 million in the last 24 hours. It now has a fully diluted market cap of more than $3.2 billion as of this writing.

Community

Gala Media users have continued to show excitement for the future ahead of a series of new game launches. However, others are more skeptical, choosing to take their time before voting on new games.

Replying to the Echoes of Empire launch, one Twitter user, Brandon wrote.

This looks awesome! I’ll vote it in. — brandon (@bondzilla1) May 14, 2021

Another user was less convinced by the recent game proposals. XRPL Escanor wrote:

Dont get me wrong. Your ideas are great. But townstar is like a 5 dollar game on steam.How could you get excited over that.Mirandus no gameplay out aswell.The tower defense game did show nothing aswell. — XRPL_Escanor (@thanosXRP589) May 14, 2021

Why You Should Care?

Although some users seem unimpressed by GALA’s new games. The idea of giving power back to the players is an exciting prospect to look forward to.

Moreover, with NFTs gaining traction in the crypto market, GALA games could gain popularity, thereby gaining the attention of better game developers.

