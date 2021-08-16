Price, Updates, Recent Developments, Community, Future Events By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

My NeighborAlice (ALICE): Price, Updates, Recent Developments, Community, Future Events



My Neighbor Alice is growing its play-to-earn reputation with its relaxing game model.

The gaming ecosystem has auctioned a second land sale through an in-game lottery, which requires 50 ALICE tokens to buy.

Launching on Steam in 2022, “My Neighbor Alice” bridges the gap between blockchain and regular gaming.

The premise of earning through entertainment has piqued the interest of modern gamers. In the first half of 2021, NFT sales generated a total of $2.5 billion, and the idea of retaining the ownership of in-game assets is challenging developer-oriented business models. Games such as “My Neighbor Alice” use asset tokenization to incentivize user participation by proposing a decentralized alternative.

Recent Developments

Built on the the Chromia blockchain, My Neighbor Alice exhibits real-time interactions by integrating dApp data on the sidechain. The game is a blend of successful social games such as Minecraft and Animal Crossing with the addition of blockchain flair. My Neighbor Alice adds the blockchain experience of gamified finance by empowering players to buy, own, and sell virtual land.

Like other play-to-earn gaming models, player participation increases the chances of gaining scarcer items, which hold more value. Developers have expanded the virtual Lummelunda archipelago through lottery sales, in which players could win the right to purchase virtual land. Land plots in the ecosystem were priced at 50 ALICE tokens.

While the game is built with a decentralized tokenomics model in mind, it attracts both blockchain gamers and traditional gamers, with little to no prior blockchain knowledge, alike. With universal gaming appeal, ALICE is enhancing its marketing channel through Binance NFT, where it launched 40,000 mystery baskets which quickly sold out.

With the crypto market recouping its losses, and gaming NFTs posting encouraging numbers, the ALICE network registered 0 outflows. Moreover, the network recorded a positive net flow of $74,211, emphasizing the fact that players continuously add value.

On The Flipside

The price of ALICE is volatile compared to other centralized in-game asset marketplaces.

ALICE is down 75% from its all-time high when the token launched.

It is unclear how a centralized version of the game would add more value to their decentralized ecosystem.

Future Developments

With an appeal to traditional gamers, the community is inquiring about a possible mobile release. A mobile version has not yet been added to the roadmap, however, the developers have released a companion game called “Alice’s Mysterious Seed.” Moreover, Antler Interactive, the game’s developer, announced a Steam platform release, aiming for spring 2022.

With no direct competitors in the space, a series of developers have proposed a similar gaming model. Regardless, My Neighbor Alice, differentiates from Decentraland by allowing players to mint and create their own NFTs through the MNA creator.

As NFTs are integrated into the gaming model, offering players the ability to withdraw and monetize their assets, ALICE uses the Binance Marketplace as a means to incentivize player onboarding. Additionally, ALICE NFTs will be created in The Sandbox metaverse, where players in a separate ecosystem can use the “look and feel” of the ALICE neighborhood.

Community and Updates

The consensus on My Neighbour Alice is positive as it confers financial value to players. Additionally, users hope that the Steam integration will increase awareness for blockchain gaming, though multiple sources have underlined the game’s current look and feel as inadequate.

ALICE followed the aggressive uptrend of other gaming tokens. At the time of press, ALICE, the native token of the gaming ecosystem, is valued at $12.85, according to CoinMarketCap, which is up more than 100% since the low of $4.20 on July 20th.

