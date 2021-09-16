Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community By DailyCoin

Bunicorn (BUNI): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community



Bunicorn is a project that uniquely combines a DeFi-based gaming platform with a P2P automated market-making decentralized exchange (DEX).

The project launched its first game on August 31 st and quickly rose to become the third most active project on the Binance Smart Chain.

Bunicorn has partnered with GamLancer to develop its NFT marketplace.

The project hopes to launch NFT auctioning, expand its gaming ecosystem, and much more in Q4 of 2021.

NFTs and GameFi are growing in popularity, with more platforms emerging every day. However, most NFT marketplaces either have too many categories of NFT, or specialize in listing digital arts. Bunicorn decided to solve the problem by creating a marketplace at the same time as their Bunicorn Game.

Bunicorn is a DeFi-based gaming platform (GameFi) that seeks to elevate DeFi and the blockchain gaming experience. In addition, the project incorporates a peer-to-peer automated market-making decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

In July 2021, Bunicorn was launched with a unique combination of flexible, Balancer AMM style pools for BEP20 tokens and stablecoin AMM pools. The project has been hailed for its stable pools that offer super low slippage & high capital efficiency for stablecoins. How has Bunicorn fared in recent times?

Recent Developments

Halfway into September, Bunicorn has been an outstanding performer. Finally, the countdown to August 31st ended, and the very first of Bunicorn’s NFT play-to-earn games went live.

Along with the game, Bunicorn released the in-game Tokenomic for its game. Shortly before the game’s launch, BUNI, the native token for the Buniverse, launched on ONTOWallet, MEXC exchange, and VNDC.

Regarding the Bunicorn project, @CryptoStache, Tweeted;

DeFi + the amazing gamification of the NFT #PlayToEarn model = a path to revolutionize the mainstream gaming industry as a whole! If you are looking for another DeFi style combo game on the @BinanceChain then you’ll want to check out @bunicornswap https://t.co/CpA6ym7iv4 pic.twitter.com/QmfNXP9yEU — ‘Stache (@CryptoStache) September 10, 2021

On August 27th, Bunicorn also released 20% of the pre-staking rewards, as stated in the timeline schedule. Bunicorn also announced a collaboration with GamLancer in August. The collaboration is to help accelerate the #NFT gaming experience of Bunicorn.

The blockchain technology and transparency of Bunicorn prompted the Kyber Network, a liquidity infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, to invest in Bunicorn.

Future Events

As it is still in the early stages of its development, there are many events to expect in the coming months for Bunicorn. Before the end of Q3, Bunicorn is scheduled to launch a mobile app for Bunicorn DEX.

Things will get more interesting in Q4, known as the Moon Phase. Throughout the quarter, Bunicorn has set out a roadmap to launch NFT auctioning, expand its gaming ecosystem, launch a mobile app for the game, and start the presale of their mobile game, ‘Heroes and Lands.’

In addition, Bunicorn announced a partnership with TokenPlay. As a result of the collaboration, Bunicorn NFTs will be listed on the TokenPlay Marketplace.

TOP, TokenPlay’s token, will be listed on Bunicorn, and both projects will explore other yield farming activities & crypto communities together.

Price Updates

Bunicorn was not exempted from the market crash that swept across the entire crypto market. However, the effects of Bunicorn’s strong performance are beginning to pay off.

Over the last 24 hours, BUNI, the native token of the Buniverse, rose by 6.7%. After hitting an interday high of $0.4743, BUNI has settled at $0.4446 at press time.

The daily price chart of Bunicorn (BUNI). Source: Coinmarketcap

As of the time of writing, Bunicorn has a market cap of $12.44 million, which makes it the 909th largest crypto project.

Community

Although Bunicorn is a relatively new entrant in the crypto space, it has enjoyed massive support, rapidly growing in active numbers. In addition, the Dailycoin team found that the community members are great believers in the project, with many enthusiastic about what Bunicorn offers.

In the Bunicorn initial liquidity offering fair launch event there were 732 participants in total, with 462 HODLing until the end. A total of 1,023 BNB was raised at the event. At its launch, @cryptoustaz tweeted;

I have been anticipating this for so long. I’m super glad and proud of #Bunicorn for making this into a reality.. Hope my team can stand up to the challenge ahead — Forex-Crypto Ustaz (@CryptoUstaz) August 31, 2021

Another user of the platform, @ItsMe372047418, wrote;

Of course I will be always with @bunicornswap as they r continuously impressing me with its work — ItsMe3*follow back 100% (@ItsMe372047418) September 1, 2021

Owing to this massive following, less than a week after the Bunicorn game launched, the project was ranked as the third most active on the Binance Smart Chain.

Six days after the project’s launch, Bunicorn’s volume on gas fees had multiplied by four times. As a result, the community generating several firm believers. Following the announcement, popular crypto figure @ReySantoscrypto Tweeted;

Full support from me 100% — Rey Santos Crypto | (@ReySantoscrypto) September 11, 2021

Why You Should Care?

Bunicorn is a fast-growing project in an emerging sector, GameFi, in the crypto space. In addition, it combines GameFi with being a decentralized exchange (DEX), which makes it stand out from the crowd. There is potential for the project to further expand if it successfully follows its roadmap for the remainder of 2021.

