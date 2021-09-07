Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community By DailyCoin

Mobox (MBOX): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community



Mobox , a play-to-earn game now dubbed as GameFi by the platform, is revolutionizing blockchain gaming by creating the perfect NFT gaming mechanism.

The Binance backed platform has done wonders since its launch this year, with its token surging over 400% last month.

Governance, Liquidity Mining, NFT Mystery Box, and many more are rewards that the community receives in this incentivized platform.

Mobox currently has many games on its platform but still has many more future releases, such as MOMO Blockchain Brawler, a proposed RPG game.

The competition for market share among blockchain gaming solutions is growing. As a result, multiple platforms are springing up, giving members huge incentives for participating on the network. Mobox describes itself as a GameFi platform that is a hybrid of blockchain gaming and DeFi.

Launched this year through the Binance launch pool, Mobox has several games released on its platform. Though it describes itself as free to play, users still have to use keys to unlock chests and NFTs. Mobox is preferable for users because the cost is not as high as other platforms. Its native token has several utilities across the platform and its NFT marketplace is also booming.

Mobox Price Update

MBOX is the native token for the platform, which has many utilities. In governance, holders of the token will be able to submit and vote on proposals that will shape the direction of the platform.

The token is also used to pay for services on the platform, such as the upgrade of game characters, lottery wheels, and it is earned when players compete against each other.

Mobox has been in the news as a result of its price surge since its launch. Mobox featured on the Binance Launchpool in August and has had a price surge of over 400% in the last two weeks.

The 30 days price chart of MBOX, showing its meteoric rise in August. Source: CoinMarketCap

Binance Launchpool helps new projects hit the ground running. Although the price of Mobox has declined in the past five days to trade at $7.41, the utility of the native token is expected to raise prices back up.

The 7D price chart of MBOX. Source: Coinmarketcap

Mobox is a platform where users can earn, create, find, and mine NFts traded on the markets, leading to more rewards. Mobox is currently ranked #234 with a market capitalization of $363,191,192.

Recent Developments and Future Events

Binance announced Mobox as the 22nd project on the Binance Launchpool on the 19th of August. The move with Binance was hugely important as it has helped Mobox to kick off properly.

The community around Mobox has also increased because of the Launchpool, with people more exposed to the games on the project. Twitter (NYSE:) user @yannyonn94 was full of excitement while replying to Binance’s announcement about Mobox,

This is one of the best projects of crypto. The project Made by a very professional and experienced team. This is one of the best projects of crypto.@peakyblindersid @Atenx99 @GMUHAMADIKBAL1@AbdulRa69216291@Zackmartin65$MBOX #Binance — Yannyonn94 (@Yannyonn94) August 30, 2021

In addition, Binance users will be able to stake their BNB coins and MBOX to farm more MBOX for 30 days. As a result, Mobox gained 170% more users after the announcement by Binance.

Mobox has announced a farming adjustment as a result of the recent developments on the platform. When Total Value Locked (TVL) is more significant than 300 million USDT, only 300,000 MBOX tokens can be farmed per hour without increase.

In the future, Mobox plans to roll out its new game, The MOMO Block Brawler, which will be an RPG battle game.

This new game comes with MOMO farming, Gem Bonus, Equipment smelting to recreate it so night equipment goes to waste, Skill Matching, Hero Trial, Talent Tree, and more.

On The Flipside

The price of MBOX has been down in the last 24 hours by 6% , casting doubts about the price of MBOX trading above $10 in the coming weeks.

Although the Binance Launchpool increased its users by 170%, the mass adoption of MBOX is still not here, and we may have to wait longer for it.

Community

MOBOX is a GameFi project and it banks on support from its users to grow. Both users and developers on the platform work in synergy to release perfect games for the platform.

For example, a Twitter user, @JeStizz, commented about the difficulty of the game, stating;

I used to play it, i don’t play it anymore. Too complicated to rank, the rich always winners. When you see the ranking it is already finished and moreover the can buy more fights with #MBOX … shame — DjéGetDown (@JeStizz) September 2, 2021

Another gamer, @Crypto_P86, well aware of how MBOX works, replied;

Hello! Just wanted to point out that those high rank players have to spend a lot of Mbox to reach leaderboards. Mbox used in games is burned and contribute to a healthy tokenomics with a well controled circulating syupply. There are many other ways to earn Mbox also. Cheers! — Crypto_86 (@Crypto_P86) September 2, 2021

Users also earn staking rewards as they can mine rare NFTs and get more MBOX tokens. In addition, Mobox has a growing social media presence.

Why You Should Care?

Mobox was the 22nd project to launch on the Binance Launchpool. This move, which led to a 400% price surge, also increased the number of users by 170%. As a decentralized blockchain-based game, many people seek to earn NFTs from the platform, leading to increased mass adoption. More games and events have also been announced for the future, eventually leading to a price surge.

