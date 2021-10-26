Previously Revealed Racist And Misogynistic Tweets Posted By Dave Chappelle Protest Organizer Resurface

Activist Ashlee Marie Preston has recently been in the forefront after organizing the walkout at Netflix over Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special. After taking a stand against the streaming service, and the comedian, Ashlee’s past has come to light, and on Monday she took the time to address the matter.

Back in 2019, Ashlee worked with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren during her campaign, and at the time, racist and misogynistic tweets from Ashlee had resurfaced. The now-deleted tweets stemmed from 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2018 taking aim at the Asian community. Ashlee took accountability for the tweets back in 2019, and said, “Taking accountability for the past, staying rooted in the present, and absorbing lessons for the future.” She followed up with a full statement where she apologized for her past comments.

Taking accountability for the past, staying rooted in the present, and absorbing lessons for the future. pic.twitter.com/yDGXLKX8jU — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 14, 2019

Those same tweets have resurfaced once again after she organized the recent walkout at Netflix. On Monday, Ashlee said in a tweet, “It’ll take more than tweets from nearly a decade ago, that y’all already weaponized against me 2 years ago, to stop me from doing the work that’ll free us ALL, today. This is so old and I’ve already taken accountability for it. There’s no scandal here.” Her tweet was accompanied by a video where she also discussed the matter.

It’ll take more than tweets from nearly a decade ago, that y’all already weaponized against me 2 years ago, to stop me from doing the work that’ll free us ALL, today. This is so old and I’ve already taken accountability for it. There’s no scandal here. See my IG for the full vid. pic.twitter.com/hit6pKem4V — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 25, 2021

As previously reported, while at the protest, Ashlee said, “I’ve invited Dave Chappelle to have transformative dialogue with us…and he has made it clear that it is not of interest to him. This isn’t cancel culture, but an avoidance of accountability. Dave Chappelle doesn’t get to take the light from this moment.”

During a recent performance, Dave said that he was more than willing to speak about the special. He said, “And if you want to meet with me, I am more than willing to, but I have some conditions. First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

